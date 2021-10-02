Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is based in Germantown, United States. “

SENS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Senseonics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.30.

SENS stock opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. Senseonics has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Senseonics will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 215,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $755,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Senseonics in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Senseonics by 119.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 23,009 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Senseonics by 38.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 30,357 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Senseonics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Senseonics in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 24.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

