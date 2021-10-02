National Bank Financial Boosts Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Price Target to C$7.00

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$6.25 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a C$5.25 price target on shares of Headwater Exploration in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.15.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Headwater Exploration stock opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. Headwater Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.