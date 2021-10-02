DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DSDVY. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cheuvreux assumed coverage on DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $122.55 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.28.

Get DSV Panalpina A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS DSDVY opened at $119.15 on Wednesday. DSV Panalpina A/S has a fifty-two week low of $77.51 and a fifty-two week high of $133.78. The stock has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.12 and a 200-day moving average of $116.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.