BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 449 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.07% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1,457.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 43,923 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NXRT shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist upped their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities upped their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $348,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $62.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 102.62 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.32. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $67.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

