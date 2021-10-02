BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 58,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

XEC stock opened at $87.20 on Friday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $92.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Financial raised Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.65.

In other Cimarex Energy news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

