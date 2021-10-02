State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires Shares of 13,465 Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nautilus in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 43.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nautilus during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 30.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nautilus during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

NLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum lowered Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.58.

In other Nautilus news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $874,685.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,759.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NLS opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $293.54 million, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.58. Nautilus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.00.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $184.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.73 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 63.65% and a net margin of 14.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

