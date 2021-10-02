State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 2,210 Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Julius Knowles sold 95,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $3,923,583.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $39.91 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $88.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average is $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.42 million, a P/E ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 2.60.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

KROS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

