State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys New Shares in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Casa Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Casa Systems by 159.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 83,713 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Casa Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Casa Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Casa Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,439,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,249,000 after buying an additional 15,483 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CASA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of CASA stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $593.56 million, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.24. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $13.15.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $92.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.53 million. Analysts forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Casa Systems news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,000. Company insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

