State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 70.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,978 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Vaxart were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxart by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,417,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,778,000 after buying an additional 481,357 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vaxart by 16.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after buying an additional 202,575 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxart by 10.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after buying an additional 75,471 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxart by 1,676.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 607,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 573,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Vaxart by 2,723.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 540,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VXRT stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.49. Vaxart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.45 million, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 0.31.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 34.27% and a negative net margin of 4,363.92%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VXRT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vaxart in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Vaxart in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Vaxart news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $42,554.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,773 shares of company stock worth $73,344 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

