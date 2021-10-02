Citigroup Inc. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUSA. Divergent Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,643,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,866,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 818,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,198,000 after buying an additional 67,988 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,585,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,338,000 after buying an additional 16,657 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $96.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.87. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $102.07.

