Citigroup Inc. Has $2.60 Million Position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 463.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,828 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of POSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of POSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $973,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POSCO stock opened at $68.99 on Friday. POSCO has a one year low of $41.26 and a one year high of $92.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that POSCO will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

