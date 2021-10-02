Citigroup Inc. Buys 5,763 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crabel Capital Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,199,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD opened at $62.41 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $59.01 and a 12 month high of $63.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.02.

