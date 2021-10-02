BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,358 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 38,196 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXS. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 3.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 238,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 121,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 65,473 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXS stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. BancorpSouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.25.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $282.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BXS. Raymond James raised BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

