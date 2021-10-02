Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells $796,781.25 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.65, for a total value of $796,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $157,663.38.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total value of $761,400.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Madre Armelle De sold 16,256 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $1,799,214.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $144.69 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $150.67. The company has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of -851.07 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 0.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Datadog by 26.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives increased its position in shares of Datadog by 1.6% during the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Datadog by 0.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.38.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

