7,479 Shares in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 1,469.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 62,323 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 566.9% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 45,371 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 239.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 25,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 61.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cortexyme news, CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total transaction of $2,096,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total transaction of $572,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $572,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,861 shares of company stock valued at $5,857,158 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

CRTX opened at $96.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.99 and a beta of 0.84. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $121.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.85.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts predict that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Cortexyme from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cortexyme currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

