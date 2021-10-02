Insider Selling: The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Sells $662,100.00 in Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $662,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dennis H. Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Buckle alerts:

On Wednesday, August 18th, Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of The Buckle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $650,400.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of The Buckle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $633,900.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of The Buckle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $686,850.00.

NYSE:BKE opened at $40.51 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $50.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.14.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The Buckle had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $295.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. The Buckle’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Buckle by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,186,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,518,000 after buying an additional 114,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Buckle by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,263,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,835,000 after purchasing an additional 133,294 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Buckle by 69.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,758,000 after purchasing an additional 418,758 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Buckle by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,011,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,752,000 after purchasing an additional 38,921 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Buckle by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for The Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.