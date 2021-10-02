Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 34.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 308 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 107.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 40.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $79.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.05. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.60 and a 1 year high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $188.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.26 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.90%. On average, analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,447,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $107,597.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,776 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

