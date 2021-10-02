Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Position Raised by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 598.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $77.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.73 and a 200-day moving average of $77.64. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $81.05.

