Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Position Raised by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2021

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 598.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $77.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.73 and a 200-day moving average of $77.64. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $81.05.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.