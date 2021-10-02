Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.29 and last traded at $19.29. 6,114 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 713,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Personalis from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative net margin of 60.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Chen sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $94,131.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $2,479,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,745 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Personalis by 66.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Personalis by 38.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Personalis by 79.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Personalis by 7.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Personalis during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

