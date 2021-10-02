Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.38.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTH. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the second quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 128.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $97.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.43 and its 200-day moving average is $100.87. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 18.96 EPS for the current year.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

