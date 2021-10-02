Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $198.47.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday. Northland Securities raised shares of Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $167.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.42 and its 200 day moving average is $175.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.57 and a beta of 0.48. Five9 has a one year low of $128.01 and a one year high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $393,934.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 94,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,086,528.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total transaction of $104,406.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,557,517.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,074,613. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,541,549,000 after purchasing an additional 314,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,882,000 after purchasing an additional 147,507 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 16.7% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,191,000 after purchasing an additional 408,928 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Five9 by 10,448.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Five9 by 71.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,813,000 after acquiring an additional 893,067 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

