Critical Review: CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK) & Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO)

CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK) and Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CannaSys and Fair Isaac, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CannaSys 0 0 0 0 N/A Fair Isaac 0 2 4 0 2.67

Fair Isaac has a consensus price target of $579.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.71%. Given Fair Isaac’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fair Isaac is more favorable than CannaSys.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.6% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of CannaSys shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

CannaSys has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fair Isaac has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CannaSys and Fair Isaac’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CannaSys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fair Isaac $1.29 billion 9.03 $236.41 million $8.55 47.49

Fair Isaac has higher revenue and earnings than CannaSys.

Profitability

This table compares CannaSys and Fair Isaac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CannaSys N/A N/A N/A Fair Isaac 26.95% 112.14% 17.71%

Summary

Fair Isaac beats CannaSys on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CannaSys

CannaSys, Inc. provides technology services for the cannabis industry. The company offers Citizen Toke, a text-message-based transaction and promotion platform focused on user acquisition and customer engagement for both regulated cannabis retailers and branded products companies. It also offers BumpUp Rewards, a membership rewards loyalty program designed for social media ties and an electronic solution for providing gifts, points, and discounts to friends and family; and CannaLIMS, a laboratory management information system product focuses on the cannabis marketplace. The company's products serve medical and recreational growers, dispensers, and customers. CannaSys, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management. The Scores segment consists of business-to-business scoring solutions and services, business-to-consumer scoring solutions and services including myFICO solutions for consumers, and associated professional services. The Decision Management Software segment comprises the analytic and decision management software tools, FICO decision management suite, and associated professional services. The company was founded by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac in 1956 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

