MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Shares Gap Down to $50.20

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $50.20, but opened at $48.93. MarineMax shares last traded at $48.86, with a volume of 1,688 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.99 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 11,833 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

MarineMax Company Profile (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

