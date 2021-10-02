DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) Short Interest Update

DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DHBCU opened at $9.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. DHB Capital has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHBCU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $992,000.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

