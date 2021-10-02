Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) Short Interest Up 142.9% in September

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth $1,822,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth $17,430,000. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth $201,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth $2,200,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth $3,486,000.

NASDAQ DCRCU opened at $10.93 on Friday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $14.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.55.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

