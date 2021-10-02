Short Interest in Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS) Increases By 146.9%

Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 146.9% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Cascade Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. Cascade Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in Cascade Acquisition by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 149,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 17,055 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cascade Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $507,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cascade Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $903,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Cascade Acquisition by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 215,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 64,607 shares during the period. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC raised its stake in Cascade Acquisition by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Cascade Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus in the areas of financial services industry, such as asset management, consumer and business lending, commercial real estate tech and services, FinTech and business process outsourcing, and InsurTech and insurance services, as well as mortgage origination, housing services, and technology.

