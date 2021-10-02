Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 136 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 152.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 4.5% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 90,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 4.0% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 48.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 8.6% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 34,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,164,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,882,000 after acquiring an additional 28,135 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.67.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $125.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.98 and a 200 day moving average of $151.58. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.19 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -74.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. CMC Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

