Bank of America Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vistra (NYSE:VST)

Vistra (NYSE:VST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.50% from the company’s current price.

VST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

Shares of VST stock opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. Vistra has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.83.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vistra by 817.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vistra by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vistra by 619.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

