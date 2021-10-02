United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “UMC specializes in providing foundry services for high performance semiconductor applications. Its core competency lies in its ability to produce high yield Integrated Circuit wafers, manufactured on a per-customer basis. The company draws its distinction from industry leading technology. In addition to wafer manufacturing, its customers benefit from services such as extensive IP resources, free-of-charge design libraries, and full front-end and backend support. “

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UMC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.15.

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $11.30 on Thursday. United Microelectronics has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $12.61. The firm has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,062,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,486,000 after acquiring an additional 676,871 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the second quarter worth $162,000. 3.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Microelectronics (UMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.