SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target Cut to $128.00

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.39% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

SNX opened at $106.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.22. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $164,559.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,324,406.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $34,134.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,572 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SYNNEX by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in SYNNEX by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in SYNNEX by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

