Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.21% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

ABR stock opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average is $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.93. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $19.49.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $58.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.27 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 89.91% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Arbor Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,292,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,135,000 after purchasing an additional 234,156 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,854,000 after purchasing an additional 135,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 12.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,118,000 after purchasing an additional 255,837 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 72.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,279,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,617,000 after purchasing an additional 958,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 28.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,959,000 after purchasing an additional 364,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

