Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 1,000.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 23,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $197.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.95 and a fifty-two week high of $216.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $2.69. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABG. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

