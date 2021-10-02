1,000 Shares in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $760,000. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RXRX. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.92, a current ratio of 21.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.57. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Equities analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

