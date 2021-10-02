Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 1,143.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,314,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,901,000 after purchasing an additional 83,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

LANC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $169.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.80 and a 200 day moving average of $185.72. Lancaster Colony Co. has a one year low of $162.53 and a one year high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.29 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 57.03%.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

