Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 106,922 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,115,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 90,936 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $4,584,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 502.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 432,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 360,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VKTX. SVB Leerink began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $6.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $480.09 million, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.83. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.