Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Star Group worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGU. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Star Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Star Group by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Star Group in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Star Group by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Star Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SGU opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.82. The stock has a market cap of $403.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.40. Star Group, L.P. has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $12.03.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 27.77%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd.

Star Group Profile

Star Group LP engages in the provision of home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

