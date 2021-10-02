Swiss National Bank Acquires Shares of 24,800 Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Seer during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seer by 284.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seer by 2.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 98,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Seer by 20.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seer by 35.9% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEER. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

In related news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $395,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,434.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 28.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SEER opened at $34.55 on Friday. Seer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $86.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average of $37.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of -13.93.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

