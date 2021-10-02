Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in DURECT were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in DURECT by 152.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT during the first quarter valued at $53,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 22.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

NASDAQ DRRX opened at $1.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $298.02 million, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. DURECT Co. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $2.95.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 65.09% and a negative net margin of 257.86%. Equities analysts predict that DURECT Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

