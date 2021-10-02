Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stake in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 137,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,993 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 85.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 462.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 28.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 325.4% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Shares of STRO stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.56 million, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $28.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 114.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%. Analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $72,729.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

