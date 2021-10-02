Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.21). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 125.60% and a negative net margin of 135.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKBA. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 26,137.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 14,637 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

