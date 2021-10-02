Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A., Amerant Investments, Inc. and Amerant Trust, N.A. The Company provides deposit, credit and wealth management services to individuals and businesses primarily in the U.S., as well as select international clients. Amerant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AMTB. Stephens started coverage on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.50 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.88.

AMTB stock opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Amerant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $28.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.99.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $65.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

