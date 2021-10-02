Citigroup Inc. Lowers Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 342,237 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Yamana Gold worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 48.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,595,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 518,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 1.2% during the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 2,978,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,568,000 after acquiring an additional 35,801 shares during the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AUY. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank of Canada upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Shares of AUY opened at $3.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.71. Yamana Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $437.40 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.49%. Analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

