Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 24.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,651 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,350,000 after purchasing an additional 106,196 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 25.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,317,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,853,000 after buying an additional 270,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 19.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 238,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after buying an additional 38,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $136,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $34,421.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,636,193 in the last ninety days. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YMAB stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 million. Analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YMAB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

