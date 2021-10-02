Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Terry Considine Buys 150,000 Shares

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Terry Considine purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $1,027,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Terry Considine also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 30th, Terry Considine purchased 138,572 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $970,004.00.
- On Monday, August 23rd, Terry Considine bought 76,015 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $502,459.15.
- On Thursday, August 19th, Terry Considine acquired 150,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $982,500.00.
Shares of AIV opened at $7.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average is $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $7.74.
Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile
Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.