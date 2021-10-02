Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Terry Considine Buys 150,000 Shares

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Terry Considine purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $1,027,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Terry Considine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

On Thursday, September 30th, Terry Considine purchased 138,572 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $970,004.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Terry Considine bought 76,015 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $502,459.15.

On Thursday, August 19th, Terry Considine acquired 150,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $982,500.00.

Shares of AIV opened at $7.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average is $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $7.74.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 10,360 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter worth $360,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter valued at $2,110,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,621,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,400 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.