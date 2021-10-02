State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $308,000 Holdings in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,454 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,787 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its position in Brightcove by 2.9% during the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,480,000 after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brightcove by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,244,000 after purchasing an additional 36,430 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brightcove by 13.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 709,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,278,000 after purchasing an additional 84,505 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brightcove by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,576,000 after purchasing an additional 54,228 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Brightcove by 64.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 232,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

BCOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.76. The firm has a market cap of $468.52 million, a PE ratio of 52.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.79. Brightcove Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $51.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.14 million. Brightcove had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $161,635.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 116,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,345. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

