Cleveland Research Initiates Coverage on Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $389.00 price target on the stock. Cleveland Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.59.

Roku stock opened at $314.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $359.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.21. Roku has a 52 week low of $194.80 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.75 and a beta of 1.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Roku will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total value of $36,071,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total value of $32,625,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,195,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,758 shares of company stock valued at $166,485,581 in the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 2.7% in the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $580,380,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,613,000 after purchasing an additional 59,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

