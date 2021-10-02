Truist Securities Boosts Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Price Target to $40.00

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) had its price objective boosted by Truist Securities from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist upped their price objective on Penn Virginia from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn Virginia from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penn Virginia currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.40.

PVAC opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. Penn Virginia has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $29.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 3.54.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.20 million. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 111.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penn Virginia will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVAC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 47.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 48.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 103.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 9.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

