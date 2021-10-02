Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing disruptive therapeutics for patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company’s initial product candidate, SBP-101, is for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, the most common type of pancreatic cancer. Panbela Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sun BioPharma Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Panbela Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBLA opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 million and a P/E ratio of -2.68. Panbela Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $8.80.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Panbela Therapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,000. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

