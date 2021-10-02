Insider Selling: Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Major Shareholder Sells $2,629,787.12 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 40,076 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.62, for a total transaction of $2,629,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mmmk Development, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 77,998 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $5,101,849.18.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $12,514,000.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 42,368 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $2,422,602.24.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 110,658 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $6,307,506.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 60,323 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $4,339,033.39.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,838 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $3,422,863.14.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 82,583 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $5,535,538.49.

NYSE RVLV opened at $63.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.44. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $74.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 36.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 68.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 4,705.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

