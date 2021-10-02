Insider Selling: Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Major Shareholder Sells $2,629,787.12 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 40,076 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.62, for a total transaction of $2,629,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Mmmk Development, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 14th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 77,998 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $5,101,849.18.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $12,514,000.00.
- On Monday, August 30th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 42,368 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $2,422,602.24.
- On Tuesday, August 17th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 110,658 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $6,307,506.00.
- On Tuesday, August 3rd, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 60,323 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $4,339,033.39.
- On Tuesday, July 20th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,838 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $3,422,863.14.
- On Wednesday, July 7th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 82,583 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $5,535,538.49.
NYSE RVLV opened at $63.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.44. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $74.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 36.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 68.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 4,705.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.