Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Profound Medical Corp. is a medical technology company. It is focused on a therapeutics platform which provides the precision of real-time Magnetic Resonance Imaging technology for the incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The company principally commercialized the TULSA-PRO(R) and Sonalleve(R) platforms. Profound Medical Corp. is based in Mississauga, Canada. “

Separately, Raymond James set a $36.00 price target on Profound Medical and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of PROF stock opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.25. Profound Medical has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $290.11 million, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 333.25% and a negative return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 million. Research analysts expect that Profound Medical will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackcrane Capital LLC raised its holdings in Profound Medical by 30.4% during the first quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 445,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 103,758 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Profound Medical by 86.7% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,297,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,138,000 after purchasing an additional 602,797 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Profound Medical by 52.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 458,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 157,400 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Profound Medical by 13.8% during the second quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 165,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 19,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its holdings in Profound Medical by 0.9% during the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 166,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

